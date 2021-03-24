Advertisement

Derby man gets probation for impersonating police officer

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A south-central Kansas man has been sentenced to a year of probation for what prosecutors say was his repeated impersonation of a law enforcement officer over a 15-month period.

Kory Michael Farmer, 34, of Derby, was sentenced after pleading guilty last week in Sedgwick County District Court to one count of misdemeanor false impersonation, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Court documents say Farmer was caught impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times between August 2019 and November 2020, in which witnesses reported he operated a pickup truck outfitted with emergency lights and sirens and weaved recklessly through traffic as he sought to stop other motorists. But he wasn’t arrested until Nov. 16 when he engaged in a confrontation with two detectives driving an unmarked sheriff’s car in which he cursed at the detectives and claimed to be a warrant officer for a district attorney.

Farmer was initially charged with five counts of false impersonation. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss four counts in exchange for his guilty plea to the single count.

As part of the deal, Farmer agreed to forfeit guns, tactical gear and other law-enforcement type equipment seized by authorities and ordered to sell the truck. He also had to surrender his Kansas licenses to be a private investigator and a bail enforcement agent and is barred from working in any law enforcement, security or bond and bounty-hunting type of job.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
‘Dirty little secret’: Lawmaker wants to eliminate legislative immunity
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child
David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson

Latest News

Kansas to receive less Johnson & Johnson vaccine than anticipated
Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear
President Biden signs Sen. Moran’s bill to expand vaccine access for veterans
Plan to limit turbines riles growing Kansas wind industry
Rep. LaTurner to host April mobile office hours