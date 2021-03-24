Death of 18-year-old found in Dodge City home investigated

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in southwestern Kansas are investigating the death of a teen whose decomposing body was found inside a Dodge City home.

The body of 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino, of Dodge City, was found Sunday night by officers after someone reported knowledge of a body at the residence, Wichita television station KAKE reported.

An examination by the Ford County coroner determined Giannino had been dead for at least a few weeks. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, police said, but Giannino’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Police had not announced any arrests or suspects in the case by Wednesday morning.

