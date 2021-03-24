Advertisement

Clouds and Rain Chances Through the Week

Things Clear Up to Make a Great Weekend!
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds will remain in place adding another cloudy day to our week. Rain chances will increase overnight tonight into Thursday morning as a system moves across Kansas. Rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch with most folks seeing around a tenth of an inch. Tonight, we will cool things down to around 40 degrees across the region.

Tomorrow morning will be hit and miss showers that will last through the early afternoon before clearing out later tomorrow evening. Skies will still be cloudy and winds will be from the north at about 10-15 miles per hour possibly gusting to 20 at times.

Looking ahead to Friday, there may be some sunlight that will show itself, but we see more rain and even thunderstorm chances for Friday night. Northeast Kansas is included in a Marginal risk (1/5) for seeing severe storms on Friday night. Right now, the threats are mainly gusty winds and small hail. Any severe weather that does develop will be very isolated and not at all widespread.

Severe Chances
Severe Chances(WIBW)

Saturday and Sunday are looking clear all around. No rain, no clouds, no problem! Highs will be climbing into the upper 60′s and we may even reach 70 degrees for Tuesday of next week.

Good weekend ahead
Good weekend ahead(WIBW)

Tonight: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 30′s to low 40s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers mainly along and east of HWY 75. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds NE 10-15 mph.

Taking Action:

1. The risk for severe weather is low Friday afternoon/evening but there is a threat for hail and strong winds. Here’s a closer look at what a marginal risk means.

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors(SPC/WIBW)

