Big Red One recognized at state capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s Big Red One Infantry Division was recognized for its contributions Tuesday at the Capitol.

Gov. Laura Kelly said many Kansans don’t understand the significance of the oldest Army outpost in the country and its inhabitants.

Fort Riley happens to be in the middle of what they have designated as their Year of Honor - commemorating 37 soldiers who have received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims says the designation is meant to instill pride and character into soldiers. Governor Kelly wanted to help with the effort.

“They’re also celebrating a year of honor,” Gov. Kelly said. “They’re talking about valor and victory and virtue, and we just wanted to amplify that message.”

“To have that recognition here by the state of Kansas, and certainly the place that we call home and are so attached to, is an extraordinarily big deal,” Maj. Gen. Sims said.

Maj. Gen. Sims says Fort Riley stands ready to serve the country as they have for 133 years, domestically or overseas.

