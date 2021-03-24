After nearly 11 hours, police clear scene of domestic incident that started late Tuesday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Wednesday morning cleared the scene of a domestic incident that started late Tuesday in central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of S.W. Lincoln.

Officers were at that location for nearly 11 hours before they cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional details, including whether any injuries or arrests resulted from the incident, weren’t immediately available.

