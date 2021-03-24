After nearly 11 hours, police clear scene of domestic incident that started late Tuesday in central Topeka
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Wednesday morning cleared the scene of a domestic incident that started late Tuesday in central Topeka.
The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officers were at that location for nearly 11 hours before they cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Additional details, including whether any injuries or arrests resulted from the incident, weren’t immediately available.
