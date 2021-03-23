Wichita legislator introduces bill eliminating elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita legislator appeared before the Kansas House Federal and State Affairs committee today to request that they accept his proposed amendment to the Kansas State Consitution. Representative John Carmichael presented 2021 R.S. 1842, “a proposal to amend Section 22 of Article 2 of the Constitution of the State of Kansas relating to legislative immunity from arrest and civil service process.”

Committee Chairman Barker asked Carmichael how long his bill is, and the representative replied that it is just 1.5 pages long. The chairman told Carmichael that they would accept his legislation for consideration.

The proposed constitutional amendment would strike a section of the Kansas Consitution that reads: “No member of the legislature shall be subject to arrest except for treason, felony or breach of the peace--in going to, returning from, the place of meeting, or during the continuance of the session; neither shall he be subject to the service of any civil process during the session, nor for fifteen days previous to its commencement.”

The legislation is explained in this way: “The purpose of this amendment is to remove the provision of law allowing legislators to have immunity from being arrest or from being served with civil process.”

13 News is speaking with the bill’s author, Rep. John Carmichael, and will have more on this story tonight on Live at Five and 13 News at Six.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.