Veterans to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Area veterans will be able to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it will give the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Junction City and Manhattan area veterans enrolled in VA Health Care on Saturday, March 27, at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

In partnership with the C.L. Opera House, VAEK said this follow-up clinic is for veterans that were given their primer dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 27. It said veterans have already been scheduled into appointment slots and are reminded to arrive on time.

“We are thrilled the Opera House is being used to distribute the COVID Vaccine. While we may have been closed for live shows, it is so good to be open and helping our community in this way,” said Joe and Sheila Markley, directors of the C.L. Hooper Opera House. “Great work is being done here through the County Health Department and the VA. What a wonderful opportunity this has been to give back to the community.”

VAEK said since the vaccine arrived in late December, it has given almost 21,000 total doses of the vaccine.

