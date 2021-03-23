Advertisement

Veterans in Manhattan, JC to receive 2nd dose of vaccine Saturday

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans in the Manhattan and Junction City areas will receive their 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will administer it in partnership with C.L. Opera House on Saturday, March 27th.

They said this follow-up clinic at C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City is for veterans that were given their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on February 27th.

The VA said those veterans already have a scheduled appointment and ask that they arrive on time.

Joe and Sheila Markley, directors of the CL Hooper Opera House, said they are thrilled the opera house is being used to distribute the vaccine.

They added, “While we may have been closed for live shows, it is so good to be open and helping our community in this way. Great work is being done here through the County Health Department and the VA. What a wonderful opportunity this has been to give back to the community.”

Since the vaccine arrived in late December, the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System said they have provided nearly 21,000 total doses to veterans.

