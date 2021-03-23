VAEK extends COVID-19 clinic walk-in hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VAEK is extending its Topeka clinic walk-in hours for veterans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it will extend hours to provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for area veterans. It said VAEK includes the Topeka and Leavenworth VA Medical Centers and eight rural clinics throughout eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

VAEK said it will offer and encourage veteran walk-in opportunities for those that are not able to make appointments during normal duty hours. Additionally, it said it will offer extended clinic hours on Wednesday, March 24, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Topeka VA Campus in building 24.

According to VAEK if a veteran is not enrolled in VA Health Care, they are encouraged to contact the VA at 785-350-4511 to start the process, or visit www.va.gov and click apply now.

VAEK said it has provided over 21,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said those that have already gotten the first round of the Moderna vaccine will need to continue as planned in getting their second dose. It said if already scheduled for an appointment at any of the VAEK locations, veterans are asked to keep that appointment.

