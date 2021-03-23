USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBW) - KU’s season has come to a close one round short of the Sweet Sixteen with a 85-51 loss to USC.

The Jayhawks shot just 29-percent from the field and 24-percent from the field in the loss.

The Trojans on the other hand hit 61.1-percent of their three-pointers, going 57.1-percent from the field.

KU finishes the season 21-9.

