Advertisement

USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Brett Wilhelm | 2021 NCAA Photos)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBW) - KU’s season has come to a close one round short of the Sweet Sixteen with a 85-51 loss to USC.

The Jayhawks shot just 29-percent from the field and 24-percent from the field in the loss.

The Trojans on the other hand hit 61.1-percent of their three-pointers, going 57.1-percent from the field.

KU finishes the season 21-9.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

Latest News

Christianna Carr and her fellow K-State athletes are united. All Wildcat athletes are standing...
Petrakis becomes fourth K-State MBB player to transfer
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez...
Salvador Perez signs a four-year deal with the Royals
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson expected to play against USC
Jayhawks win first-round game against EWU