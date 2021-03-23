Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with Monday’s armed robbery in Westmoreland

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office arrested Donovan J OConnell on Tuesday, March 23rd in...
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office arrested Donovan J OConnell on Tuesday, March 23rd in connection with Monday's armed robbery in Westmoreland(Amanda Ritchie | Amanda Ritchie)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of two males involved in the Monday morning armed robbery of the Short Stop convenience store in Westmoreland.

Detectives identified the individuals involved and arrested Khoavun Raymond George, 21, of Manhattan. George was arrested in the 15000 block of Rock Creek Road in rural Westmoreland and has been charged with aggravated robbery on March 22, 2021.

On March 23rd, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old, Donovan J. OConnell , also from Manhattan. OConnell was arrested in the 100 block of East Poyntz Avenue. OConnell was also charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Both individuals are currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail.  Detectives are still investigating the incident and more charges could be filed.

The blue passenger car identified in the initial report has been located and seized.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department also assisted in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 and ask for Detective Rob Gordon, or you may leave a tip through Crimestoppers at www.ptsheriff.com

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Devawn Mitchell was arrested for a fatal crash in Emporia.
Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court

Latest News

Lighthouse on the Rock Church was broken into and had items stolen.
Church Ransacked
Vandals took a cross off the wall at Lighthouse on the Rock Church in southeast Topeka, leaving...
Vandals steal from, do damage at SE Topeka church
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective