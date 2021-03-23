Two arrested in connection with Monday’s armed robbery in Westmoreland

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of two males involved in the Monday morning armed robbery of the Short Stop convenience store in Westmoreland.

Detectives identified the individuals involved and arrested Khoavun Raymond George, 21, of Manhattan. George was arrested in the 15000 block of Rock Creek Road in rural Westmoreland and has been charged with aggravated robbery on March 22, 2021.

On March 23rd, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old, Donovan J. OConnell , also from Manhattan. OConnell was arrested in the 100 block of East Poyntz Avenue. OConnell was also charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Both individuals are currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail. Detectives are still investigating the incident and more charges could be filed.

The blue passenger car identified in the initial report has been located and seized.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department also assisted in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 and ask for Detective Rob Gordon, or you may leave a tip through Crimestoppers at www.ptsheriff.com

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.