Tuesday night forecast: Rain ends late tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered rain showers continue tonight before dry conditions set in tomorrow. It won’t last long as a chance of rain returns Wednesday night.

Rain continues to be the main concern the rest of the week with rain chances continuing today. Other than a slight chance of rain Friday in the afternoon, in general the rest of the rain chances through the week after today will mainly be at night. The main concern remains river flooding with lightning a smaller concern as isolated t-storms are possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers will continue mainly before midnight before becoming more isolated overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds SW/W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

The chance of rain exists Wednesday night with lows in the mid-upper 30s leaving Thursday day with highs in the low-mid 50s.

Friday will warm back up with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, better chance Friday night. The weekend will be in the low-mid 60s with mainly dry conditions and more sun by Sunday.

There does remain differences in the models on the temperature forecast next week and even rain chances. For now will keep Monday and Monday night dry however we’ll have to keep an eye on those time periods for a possible rain chance. There is a chance of t-storms on Tuesday.

Taking Action:

Today’s chance of rain is higher than yesterday with a chance existing all day however doesn’t mean it’s going to be raining all day at one particular location. The rainy weather pattern continues for the rest of the 8 day however most of the rain will be falling at night.

