TLC to host Pet Easter Parade, Easter Bonnet Contest

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TLC Pet Nursing Hotel will host a Pet Easter Parade and Pet Easter Bonnet Contest.

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel says it will host a Pet Easter Parade and Pet Easter Bonnet Contest on Saturday, March 27, starting at 1 p.m. It said the festivities will be held in its parking lot at 2500 SW 17th St.

“As a child growing up in New York City, we always attended the 5th Ave Easter Bonnet Parade. I loved seeing everyone celebrate the holiday in their festive hats and bright colors,” said TLC owner and founder Leslie Fleuranges. “I am feeling both nostalgic for past events and ready for Spring! How fun would it be to celebrate Easter in Topeka with a Pet Easter Parade! Cats, dogs and rabbits are all invited to dress up, celebrate the season and compete to win prizes.”

According to TLC, kids and adults will be eligible for the Easter Bonnet Contest. It said awards will be given in the following categories:

  • Most creative
  • Most Hippity Hoppity
  • Most Elegant

TLC said the decision of the contest judges will be final. It said judges include Teresa Kuzak of Carpet Plus and 13 NEWS’s Danielle Martin. It said the #Topcity Easter Bunny will hop on by at 1:30 p.m. for pictures.

TLC said this will be a socially distanced event.

