Stormont Vail opens more COVID-19 vaccination appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has opened more COVID-19 vaccination appointments for eligible Kansans.

Stormont Vail Health says it has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents in Phases 1, 2, 3 and 4 with a qualifying medical condition.

According to Stormont Vail, eligible residents can schedule their appointment on its website and the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Assistant will walk them through the online process.

The health network said COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available based on how many doses it gets from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Shawnee County Health Department. It said it cannot honor scheduled appointments for those that do not meet current KDHE and SCHD criteria.

According to Stormont Vail, eligible groups it can serve are as follows:

Phase 1 Healthcare-associated workers Residents in long-term care, senior housing or LTC-supported independent living Workers critical to pandemic response

Phase 2A Kansans aged 65 and over Law enforcement officers and first responders K-12 faculty and staff Some congregate settings like homeless shelters, emergency shelters and adult care homes

Phase 2B Other congregate settings Other high-contact critical workers as defined by SCHD Must meet the definition of a critical worker as outlined by the Department of Homeland Security Must come into consistent and close contact with large numbers of people throughout the workday. High-contact workers do not have the ability to work from home or easily move to social distance from others.

Phases 3 and 4 Those aged 16-64 with medical risks that increase the severity of COVID-19. Qualifying medical conditions for individuals aged 16-64 (based on the KDHE Vaccine Prioritization by Population Guidance and CDC – People with Certain Medical Conditions): Cancer (any personal history), Cerebrovascular disease (aneurysm, arterial stenosis, stroke/TIA, vascular malformation), Chronic kidney disease (any stage), Chronic lung disease (moderate or severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis or pulmonary fibrosis), Cigarette/cigar smoking or vaping (active use), Down syndrome, Heart conditions (arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease, coronary artery disease, heart failure, high blood pressure or pulmonary hypertension), Immunosuppression (chronic corticosteroid/immunomodulator use, congenital/acquired immune deficiencies, history of solid organ/blood/bone marrow transplant or HIV), Liver disease (alcohol-related, chronic hepatitis B or C, cirrhosis, fatty liver), Neurologic conditions (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neuron disease, dementia, Guillain-Barre syndrome or autoimmune/inflammatory neuropathy, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis), Obesity/Overweight (BMI > 25), Pregnancy, Sickle cell disease, Thalassemia, Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (diet controlled or requiring medication)



Eligible residents that need help scheduling a vaccine appointment can call the Vaccine Assistant Line at 785-270-4786.

To schedule an appointment click HERE.

