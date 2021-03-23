Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine

(WSAZ Amber Sipe)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. will part ways with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which means the clock is ticking for those who missed their appointments for their second dose.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says it will host second dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 30, at Agriculture Hall. The building is on the Stormont Vail Events Center property, at the corner of SW 17th and Tyler St.

According to SCHD, these clinics are only for residents from Phase 1 or Phase 2a who got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at any SCHD vaccination clinics before Feb. 25. It said the clinics are the final two scheduled to give the last dose of the Moderna vaccine, as it will not receive any more doses from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

SCHD said recipients should bring their vaccine record cards and will be able to arrive at their leisure.

SCHD’s Craig Barnes said this serves as a warning to residents who have not shown up for their appointment to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. He said the health department makes appointments for the second dose at the time of the first shot, but some people have not shown up for them.

For questions, residents should email CovidVaccine@snco.us.

