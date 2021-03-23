Shawnee Co. child care services kept afloat during pandemic due to grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A financial boost proved meaningful to child care services in the area throughout the pandemic.

The Shawnee Co. SPARK Committee recommended direction that some Coronavirus Relief Funds go to the Child Care Provider Grant program.

The program provided grants to licensed child care programs, funding professional development for providers and enhanced referrals for families...

Reva Wywadis, the Executive Director of Eastern Kansas said the financial help did more than just keep the child care industry running.

“You all acknowledged how important child care is to getting the community back to work and provided the support,” Wywadis told county commissioners Monday.

Wywadis said about 40 percent of child care programs nationwide closed during the pandemic while Shawnee Co. saw a nearly 10 percent decrease.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.