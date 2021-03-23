Senator Kristen O’Shea is working to help Kansans struggling with unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A state Senator is trying to bridge the gap for Kansans struggling to get their unemployment benefits.

Senator Kristen O’Shea of Topeka said Kansans who need help getting their benefits or have issues with fraudulent claims can contact her.

“I’m here to represent them and so with so many people having these challenges I want to help them get through the process,” O’Shea emphasized.

Senator Kristen O’Shea of District 18 says people can contact her for assistance being heard by the Kansas Department of Labor.

“Early on we were noticing that the phone calls and emails of people just desperate for help, not being able to get their unemployment, and so we early on in our newsletters, social media said, “Hey we can do what we can to help flag you as a priority and help you walk through the process with our contacts at Kansas Department of Labor, so we’ve been doing that for a while,” O’Shea explained.

“Thankfully we have contacts there that as Representatives and Senators, we can contact specifically and they’ll communicate with us about where people are at,” O’Shea added.

Since then, O’Shea says she’s received about 12 calls and/or emails a day from Kansans who need help.

“What’s been keeping us up most at night is hearing the stories. ‘I’ll just email you every day,’ and say ‘I’m about to lose my phone,’ ‘I came to the library to email you,’ she explained.

“So you just know the hardships they’re going through. We’ve even stopped at one of the constituent’s houses and provided groceries and they said you know, ‘it’s emotional to be eating fresh food again.’ So that’s the real stuff that people are dealing with and definitely tugs on your heartstrings,” O’Shea emphasized.

O’Shea says she’s seen improvement with KDOL’s recent efforts to upgrade software and add customer service representatives.

“We’re starting to hear people say I’ve got through and we’re starting to get the Kansas Department of Labor is also sending us, ‘hey we followed up with this person, here where they’re at,” she said.

“So we’re getting more communication from them. The administration did put some more stuff in those positions that were starting to slowly see those results.”

Senator O’Shea says they’re still helping anyone who’s in need.

13 NEWS reached out to KDOL and they would not comment on whether they are working specifically with any legislators.

