Sen. Moran helps introduce bill to increase VA’s pandemic preparedness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped introduce a bill that would increase the VA’s pandemic preparedness for future emergencies.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) have introduced legislation to include the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Department of Defense’s Warstopper program to make sure the VA is able to use critical health care supplies in future pandemics.

According to Sen. Moran, through the Warstopper program, the DoD contracts with manufacturers and supplies to keep medical inventory on hand in case of an emergency. He said the program helped get N95 masks, gloves, isolation gowns and other supplies to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act would add the VA to the program to improve its access to critical supplies in future emergencies.

“This pandemic taught us the devastating consequences of a weak supply chain,” said Sen. Moran. “The VA provides health care to our nation’s veterans and, in times of emergency, the general public. As one of the largest integrated health care systems in the country, it is common sense to require the VA to be part of the Warstopper program to ensure the VA has a strong supply chain for future pandemics.”

Sen. Moran said the legislation would require the VA to go through its supply chain and report to Congress which items are essential for its response to COVID-19 and other emergencies and give an implementation plan which would include the items that are best maintained through the Warstopper program.

“For the last year, my focus has been squarely on bolstering the supply chain to get more veterans and VA staff the protection they need against COVID-19,” said Sen. Tester. “And we need an all-hands-on-deck approach when it comes to making sure VA has the capacity to purchase medical supplies quickly and efficiently to deliver care for veterans and their families. Our bipartisan bill is simple—it requires DoD and VA to work together using a program already in place to build a resilient supply chain so VA can tackle immediate and future emergencies without delay.”

According to Sen. Moran, Reps. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) introduced companion legislation for the VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

