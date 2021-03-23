Riley County police investigating sexual battery of 79-year-old woman

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the sexual battery of a 79-year-old woman that occurred over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan.

The location of the offense wasn’t specified in Riley County police reports.

However, the suspect is listed as a 69-year-old man who is known to the victim.

Because of the nature of the crime, Riley County police said further information won’t be released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.