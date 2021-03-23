Riley County police investigating burglary to storage units

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police officers were investigating burglaries to nearly a dozen self-storage units early Tuesday on the east side of Manhattan.

Officers around 2:04 a.m. Tuesday filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at McCall and Sunflower Self Storage, 486 McCall Road.

According to Riley County police officials, an unknown person cut locks and broke into approximately 11 storage units.

The total estimated loss associated with the damage to the locks and storage units is approximately $330, Riley County police said.

A total loss value for items that possibly were stolen wasn’t available around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

