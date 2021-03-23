Advertisement

Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk, tells owners to park outside

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International...
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater relays that can overheat, and in rare cases cause fires.

The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles.

The recalled trucks have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Devawn Mitchell was arrested for a fatal crash in Emporia.
Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court
The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead

Latest News

A plane is seen flying in front of a full moon in July 2015 in Arlington, Va.
March’s creepy-crawly full moon rises this weekend
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday
President Joe Biden called for Congress to again pass laws banning assault weapons and...
Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, closing background checks loophole
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
Wichita legislator introduces bill eliminating elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the...
Sidney Powell argues no reasonable person would believe her election fraud claims