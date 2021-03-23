Proposed amendments to medical marijuana bill in Kansas House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Discussion continued today on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

The House Federal and State Affairs committee heard a long list of proposed amendments to the 73-page bill. The multiple revisions included permitting people to travel through the state with their prescriptions, allowing Kansas county commissioners to prohibit the establishment of dispensaries in their county, and also limiting medical marijuana supply from 90 days to 30.

The revisor told committee members that he had used the state of Arkansas as an example when deciding on the numbers of licenses and dispensaries because of the similar population size. However, the numbers were increased slightly to account for the fact that Kansas has a greater landmass—to ensure that those in Western Kansas would not have to drive as far for a medical marijuana dispensary.

Chairman John Barker adjourned the session, telling members that they have a lot of reading to do ahead of Wednesday’s meeting (3/24).

