Police searching for man who eluded them in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were searching for a man wanted on a warrant who eluded them Tuesday morning in west Topeka.

The incident began around 7:45 a.m. near S.W. 30th and Burlingame Road, when the man fled from officers on foot.

Around 8:20 a.m., nine police units were in the area of the 1800 block of S.W. 30th. One of the units included a K-9 officer.

The location was near S.W. 30th and College Avenue.

Police said they were looking for a white man wearing all-black clothing, in addition to a red shirt.

About a half-dozen officers were outside a residence on the north side of the 1800 block of S.W. 30th as they searched for the man.

However, as of 8:35 a.m., there was no indication the man had been located or taken into custody.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

