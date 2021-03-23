Over 50 artists coming to Kicker Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 25th Anniversary of the Kicker Country Stampede will feature over 50 artists.

The Kicker Country Stampede says in keeping with its promise to return for its 25th year bigger and better after a COVID-19 hiatus, the Kicker Country Stampede will be held June 24 - 26 at the Kicker Country Stampede festival grounds at Heartland Motorsports Park. It said the event will feature over 50 artists on four music stages. In addition to the Cenex Main Stage, which will host headline artists Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and other Top-40 artists, it will host a lineup of bands, songwriters, acoustic performances on three more stages that will be located throughout the festival grounds.

According to Country Stampede, the Bud Light Tuttleville Stage will host the hottest regional bands on the rise. It said 2021′s lineup includes Matfield Green, Tim Strathman and Black Top Road, Drew Six, Bobby McClendon, Clayton Mann, Jake Gill, The Belles, Sunset Sinners, SwitchBak, Damien Gunn, Kevin McCoy Band and Keeper of the Plains from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day.

Country Stampede said also returning in 2021 is the Songwriter’s Tent. It said for over 10 years it has hosted upcoming musicians from across the nation. It said 2021 will feature 16 songwriters including Haven Alexandra, Kyle Austin, Zach Blair, Taylor Cullen, Damien Gunn, Joe Hanson, Hasting & Co., Chris Housman, Travis Marvin, Matfield Green, Kevin McCoy Band, Stewart Ray, Drew Six, Bryton Stoll, Gabe Walsh and Blaine Younger. It said festival-goers will get to choose three of the songwriters to perform on its Cenex Main Stage to open for Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen or Riley Green through the Pick to Play Contest. It said voting has already started.

According to Country Stampede, the VIP Stage will only be accessible to VIP ticket holders and will provide a weekend of acoustic music and other activities. It said this is one of the many amenities only available to VIP attendees, which also include complimentary beverages, lunch and dinner, seating within the first 25 rows and more. It said VIP passes are limited and give a great value for those looking for a better music festival experience.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Country Stampede said organizers have partnered with Vaerus Aviation’s “Thunder Over the Heartland,” which is an airshow that will be held June 26 and 27 at the Topeka Regional Airport.

“This large-scale airshow will be a sensational display of aviation. Spectators of all ages will enjoy this special showcase from the 190th and other North American units,” said Brooks Pettit, president of Vaerus Aviation. “Vaerus Aviation is overjoyed to be able to partner with Country Stampede to bring Topeka its biggest airshow in 30 years.”

Country Stampede said festival-goers can use their passes for free entry to the airshow on Saturday and Sunday.

Finally, Country Stampede said attendees will also get 300 more acres for camping which include easier camping access, more electrical campsites and a bigger festival bowl with more features.

Country Stampede said tickets are $160 for a 3-day general admission pass, $55 for children 6-12. It said Gold Camping spots have been sold out, but Platinum, Silver and Rustic Camping are all still available and start at $125 for the weekend with more amenities and RV packages also available.

