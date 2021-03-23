Advertisement

Power back on after nearly 900 Evergy customers lost electricity early Tuesday in west Topeka

A large power outage is affecting more than 900 Evergy customers early Tuesday in the vicinity of S.W. 10th and Gage in west Topeka.(Evergy)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Electricity was back on early Tuesday in a large area of west Topeka after a power outage was reported.

The initial outage was reported at 4:53 a.m. and affected 871 customers.

According to Evergy’s website, the power had been restored as of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The center point of the outage was around S.W. 10th and Gage.

According to Evergy’s outage map, power was out in a vicinity roughly between S.W. Huntoon on the south; S.W. MacVicar on the east; S.W. 3rd on the north; and S.W. Prairie Road on the west.

Traffic signals were reported out in several locations.

Topeka police officers were providing traffic control at S.W. 10th and Gage.

The signals were reported to be working again by 5:45 a.m.

A transformer fire was reported at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday near S.W. 8th and Watson. It wasn’t immediately known if that incident was associated with the power outage in the vicinity.

A couple of other outages, both affecting fewer than five Evergy customers, were reported later on Tuesday morning.

An outage was reported at 7:24 a.m. near S.E. 7th and Saline streets in west Topeka. Power in that outage was expected to be back on by 9 a.m.

Another outage was reported at 7:31 a.m. near S.E. 24th and Michigan in southeast Topeka. Power in that outage was expected to be restored by 9:15 a.m

