Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child

William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 50-year-old man has been formally charged for attempting to contact someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against William Lee Brown III, 50, of Topeka, for the attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Kagay, an internet watchdog group reported Brown III to law enforcement that Brown had been communicating with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old female. He said the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the alleged contacts and took Brown into custody on March 19 near 3000 NW Magnolia when he arrived at the location with the intent to meet a 15-year-old female to have sex.

On Tuesday, Kagay said his office filed the charges of electronic solicitation of a child that he believed to be 14-16 years of age and the sexual exploitation of a child.

Kagay said Brwon is being held on a $100,000 bond is set to appear for a scheduling conference at 3 p.m. on April 1.

