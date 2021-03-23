Advertisement

Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament

By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NCAA tournament is finally back, bringing basketball fans together after taking last year off because of the pandemic.

Fans says the return of march madness is not only a good sign to see as a sports fan, but a promising sign for a return to normalcy.

Several basketball fans stopped by Rally House before the day’s big games to pick up some gear and compare brackets. “My bracket is looking a little busted right now but I’m probably going for Ill Chicago,” said basketball fan, Tanner Lawrence.

The madness of march is welcome especially after last year when the NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of the spread of Coronavirus.

“I was actually interning for K-U athletics so me and my friends were on our way back and I was getting ready to go to the game to work with some of my other friends and they just suddenly canceled it,” said KU student, Grace Needham.

“I was pretty bummed out because I look forward to March madness you know its not really march without march madness, I always love filling out the brackets and everything,” said Lawrence.

The return of the tournament brings back the joy of the sport for some..

“Best march yet, I love the underdog stories,” said Lawrence

and a chance to become a fan of the sport for others..

“I’m excited, I’m a senior this year so its nice to finally be able to support them as like an actual basketball fan and during my final year,” said Needham

but it can be seen as a sign of hope for everyone.

“I think people were pretty hopeless that we would be stuck in this area forever like nothing would go back to normal like it would just always be sad and dreary but with sports picking up its kind of rebuilding the sense of community so I think its giving more people something to look forward to and I think they’re all needing that,” said Needham.

