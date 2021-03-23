Advertisement

League of Women Voters hosts 19th Amendment Exhibit at Washburn University

(KFYR)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters debuted its exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment at Washburn University.

The 19 Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was passed in 1920. The exhibit was originally scheduled for 2020, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

The seven-panel “mobile museum” features notable women from Kansas history, including Susanna Salter, the first female mayor, and journalist and suffragette Clarina Nichols.

The free, public exhibit will be in Washburn’s Memorial Union until April 2.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Devawn Mitchell was arrested for a fatal crash in Emporia.
Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court

Latest News

Lighthouse on the Rock Church was broken into and had items stolen.
Church Ransacked
Vandals took a cross off the wall at Lighthouse on the Rock Church in southeast Topeka, leaving...
Vandals steal from, do damage at SE Topeka church
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective