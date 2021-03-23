League of Women Voters hosts 19th Amendment Exhibit at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters debuted its exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment at Washburn University.

The 19 Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was passed in 1920. The exhibit was originally scheduled for 2020, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

The seven-panel “mobile museum” features notable women from Kansas history, including Susanna Salter, the first female mayor, and journalist and suffragette Clarina Nichols.

The free, public exhibit will be in Washburn’s Memorial Union until April 2.

