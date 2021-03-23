Advertisement

Kitchen worker arrested after Kansas jail contraband probe

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A contract kitchen worker has been arrested on suspicion of bringing contraband into the Sedgwick County jail, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information concerning the worker on Monday .

Its investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest 42-year-old Natalie Willis for one count each of possession of hallucinogenic drugs, trafficking contraband and possession of a controlled substance.

Willis was employed by Summit Food Service, the sheriff’s office said.

Contract employees go through a background check before they allowed to work inside the detention facility.

