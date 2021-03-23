KHF names new president and CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation has named a new president and CEO.

The Kansas Health Foundation says Teresa Miller has been named its new president and CEO. It said her appointment is effective on or before June 1. It says she currently serves as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

“Teresa Miller has extensive health and human services policy leadership experience, and we are honored to have her as the Foundation’s next president and CEO,” said Matt Allen, chair of the KHF Board of Directors. “As secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, and in her prior health leadership roles, Miller has demonstrated a strong understanding of the needs of underserved communities and a commitment to critical health policy change. She is a collaborative leader, using strategic systems and metrics approaches to address population health, reduce disparities and work toward health and racial equity.”

According to KHF, Miller is an Oregon native and earned her Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology from Pacific Lutheran University. It said Miller has served as secretary of Human Services for Pennsylvania since 2017 and has worked to increase access to important physical and behavioral health services through Medicaid, to improve food access by simplifying SNAP requirements, to expand childcare and pre-K programs and to enhance community healthcare quality. It said she leads the largest state agency, with about 16,000 staff members and a total budget of $45 billion.

“I am so honored to lead the Kansas Health Foundation and to work with the Board and team to build upon the impactful work KHF has done to improve health for Kansans,” said Miller. “I look forward to meeting with people all across Kansas and learning more about their health concerns and developing relationships for change. Addressing health disparities must be at the forefront of everything we do to improve the health of the population. Strong partnerships between philanthropy, public agencies, health care providers, social service organizations and private enterprise will help us reduce inequities and bring greater health opportunities for all Kansans.”

KHF said before becoming secretary of Human Services, Miller served as Pennsylvania’s insurance commissioner, held leadership roles in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and was administrator of the insurance division at the State of Oregon’s Department of Consumer and Business Services. Currently, it said Miller serves on the Congressional Budget Office’s Panel of Health Advisors, which provides feedback on federal policies and legislation that affects health care consumers.

KHF said it conducted a nationwide search after the death of CEO Reginald L. Robinson in September of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.