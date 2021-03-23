Kansas SBDC to host third annual Kansas Hemp Conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas SBDC and Wichita State will host the third annual Kansas Hemp Conference.

Kansas SBDC says it will host the third annual Kansas Hemp Conference on Tuesday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, which will focus on hemp in manufacturing. It said growers, processors, manufacturers and ancillary business operators are invited to attend the conference, which will be held virtually and is free to attend.

According to Kansas SBDC, industrial uses for hemp grain and fiver all start with the right type of seed. It said Kansas State University’s Dr. Jason Griffin will discuss the results of the multi-state variety trials. It said the Kansas Department of Agriculture will also give an update regarding the information on commercial licensing and statewide hemp production.

Kansas SBDC said as Kansas returns to a leadership position in domestic hemp production, coordinated cooperation is needed from agriculture, industry and the public sector. It said conference speakers will share their expertise and encourage every level of the industry to get involved.

Kansas SBDC said it will host the conference with Wichita State and the KS Hemp Consortium. It said the event is free to attend and will be recorded. It said interested parties should register and will get the link to secure their spot in the conference. It said everyone is welcome to listen and ask questions.

To register for the conference, click HERE.

