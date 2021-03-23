Kansas delegation urges President Biden to authorize state funeral for last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senators and Representatives are calling on President Joe Biden to authorize a state funeral for the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) along with Representatives Tracey Mann (Kan.-01), Jake LaTurner (Kan.-02), Sharice Davids (Kan.-03) and Ron Estes (Kan.-04) have urged President Joe Biden to authorize a state funeral for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

“The men and women who fought and served in World War II, rightfully called the “Greatest Generation,” saved our nation and the world from the tyranny and evil of the Axis Powers,” wrote the delegation. “The 473 Medal of Honor recipients of World War II represent the incredible courage and sacrifice of that generation. Only two of these heroes remain, and when the last one passes away, we must render a farewell that properly represents our nation’s highest regard and most profound gratitude.”

The delegation said it speaks for Kansans when it shares its conviction that the last decorated hero from WWII be given a farewell of the highest honor.

