K-State’s Mike McGuirl to return for another season

K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State senior guard Mike McGuirl will return to Manhattan for another season.

The team announced the news in a Twitter video Tuesday.

“We’re excited to have Mike back!” head coach Bruce Weber tweeted. “We’re happy he has the opportunity to build on his tremendous progress that he made this season and become one of the elite guards in the Big 12!”

The Ellington, Connecticut-native averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, four Wildcats have announced their decision to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.

The NCAA announced in October winter sport student-athletes would be granted an additional year of eligibility due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

