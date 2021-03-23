Junction City pup to stay in shelter pending investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pup left in a heartbreaking video at the Junction City Animal Shelter will have to stay there until prosecutors release the dog for adoption.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says in the comments of its Facebook video that it is not quite yet legally allowed to adopt out the sweet pup that was left on its doorstep on Monday. It said Kansas law requires every animal left at a shelter must be put on a 72-hour stray hold. It said once the hold is over, it will also have to oversee appropriate medical care before the puppy can be adopted out.

The shelter said that due to the ongoing investigation into the abandonment of the puppy, it is unable to release him for adoption until it gets the go-ahead from prosecutors. However, it also said that the prosecutor working on the Great Dane’s case usually tries to not keep animals in the shelter long due to a pending investigation.

