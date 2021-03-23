Advertisement

Junction City pup to stay in shelter pending investigation

Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter
Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter(Junction City Animal Shelter / Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pup left in a heartbreaking video at the Junction City Animal Shelter will have to stay there until prosecutors release the dog for adoption.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says in the comments of its Facebook video that it is not quite yet legally allowed to adopt out the sweet pup that was left on its doorstep on Monday. It said Kansas law requires every animal left at a shelter must be put on a 72-hour stray hold. It said once the hold is over, it will also have to oversee appropriate medical care before the puppy can be adopted out.

The shelter said that due to the ongoing investigation into the abandonment of the puppy, it is unable to release him for adoption until it gets the go-ahead from prosecutors. However, it also said that the prosecutor working on the Great Dane’s case usually tries to not keep animals in the shelter long due to a pending investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Devawn Mitchell was arrested for a fatal crash in Emporia.
Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court

Latest News

Lighthouse on the Rock Church was broken into and had items stolen.
Church Ransacked
Vandals took a cross off the wall at Lighthouse on the Rock Church in southeast Topeka, leaving...
Vandals steal from, do damage at SE Topeka church
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Supreme Court to hear appeal from man who shot TPD detective
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman voted third-team All-American
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman voted third-team All-American