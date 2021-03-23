Ichabod golf wins Washburn Invitational, Beckler takes home individual title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 23 Washburn men’s golf team placed first in their home invitational Tuesday, topped by an individual title from senior Andrew Beckler.

Beckler finished 13-under par to take home his fourth individual title of the season.

The Ichabods won by nine strokes over Missouri Western State. You can view the full Washburn Invitational results here.

The Ichabods win their home invitational by nine strokes! Andrew Beckler wins his fourth individual title of the season, finishing 13-under par, 200 (64-68-68). #GoBods pic.twitter.com/hbbXsLYQxd — Washburn Golf (@IchabodGolf) March 23, 2021

