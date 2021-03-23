Advertisement

Ichabod golf wins Washburn Invitational, Beckler takes home individual title

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 23 Washburn men’s golf team placed first in their home invitational Tuesday, topped by an individual title from senior Andrew Beckler.

Beckler finished 13-under par to take home his fourth individual title of the season.

The Ichabods won by nine strokes over Missouri Western State. You can view the full Washburn Invitational results here.

