High Court appoints two new members to eCourt subcommittees

(AP Newsroom)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has appointed two new members to eCourt subcommittees.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed two new people to serve on subcommittees of the Court Steering Committee, which oversees the implementation of a statewide centralized case management system.

According to the Court, Mike Stewart will serve on the Court Infrastructure Subcommittee. It said Steward is a district court information services manager in the Office of Judicial Administration.

The court said Amber Smith will serve on both the Court Rules Subcommittee and the Court Workshare Subcommittee. It said Smith is a deputy judicial administrator in the Office of Judicial Administration.

According to the Court, the centralized case management system is a component of its eCourt plan. It said the implementation in courts throughout the state will allow district and appellate case data to be found on a single web-based platform, which will transform the way the state court system serves Kansans.

The Court said the primary goals of the centralized case management system are as follows:

  • Improve case processing in the district and appellate courts
  • Enable work sharing between courts
  • Enable web-based sharing of public information
  • Increase efficiency and effectiveness through automating certain activities and streamlining other operations
  • Improve data quality and integrity
  • Improve performance measurement, analysis and reporting through enhanced information collection, storage, retrieval and analysis
  • Enable data sharing between various entities based on information security requirements, contribution to the effective administration of justice and need
  • Maintain and improve the ability to process electronic payments

