High Court appoints two new members to eCourt subcommittees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has appointed two new members to eCourt subcommittees.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed two new people to serve on subcommittees of the Court Steering Committee, which oversees the implementation of a statewide centralized case management system.

According to the Court, Mike Stewart will serve on the Court Infrastructure Subcommittee. It said Steward is a district court information services manager in the Office of Judicial Administration.

The court said Amber Smith will serve on both the Court Rules Subcommittee and the Court Workshare Subcommittee. It said Smith is a deputy judicial administrator in the Office of Judicial Administration.

According to the Court, the centralized case management system is a component of its eCourt plan. It said the implementation in courts throughout the state will allow district and appellate case data to be found on a single web-based platform, which will transform the way the state court system serves Kansans.

The Court said the primary goals of the centralized case management system are as follows:

Improve case processing in the district and appellate courts

Enable work sharing between courts

Enable web-based sharing of public information

Increase efficiency and effectiveness through automating certain activities and streamlining other operations

Improve data quality and integrity

Improve performance measurement, analysis and reporting through enhanced information collection, storage, retrieval and analysis

Enable data sharing between various entities based on information security requirements, contribution to the effective administration of justice and need

Maintain and improve the ability to process electronic payments

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.