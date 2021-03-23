Hayden High boys basketball coach steps down after four years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Torrey Head has stepped down as Hayden High’s head boys basketball coach.

“Coach Triggs and I took on this task and discussed giving 4 years and then evaluate,” Head said in a statement Tuesday. “We think this is a good time to step down as the coach and give the new coach a good young returning group to coach.”

Head, a Hayden and Washburn graduate, signed on as head coach in May 2017. He led the Wildcats to a Class 4A Division I state championship in his first season.

Prior to leading the helm for the Wildcats, Head was a longtime assistant on Bob Chipman’s Washburn men’s basketball staff.

“Going to miss the interaction with the guys and relationships we have had over the last 4 years is life long,” Head wrote.

“Hayden is grateful for the time Coach Head spent at Hayden and we look forward to hearing about his new journey,” the school said in a statement. “Please join us in wishing Coach Head the very best.”

AD Bobby Taul will work with Principal James Sandstrom to find the team’s next head coach.

