Gov. Kelly to honor Agriculture Day, Big Red One

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will honor Agriculture Day and the Big Red One on Tuesday.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, March 23, she will recognize Kansas Agriculture Day at a family farm in Lyndon at noon and will head back to the Statehouse to honor the Big Red One at 3 p.m.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.