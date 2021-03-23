Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to honor Agriculture Day, Big Red One

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will honor Agriculture Day and the Big Red One on Tuesday.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, March 23, she will recognize Kansas Agriculture Day at a family farm in Lyndon at noon and will head back to the Statehouse to honor the Big Red One at 3 p.m.

