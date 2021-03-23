Gov. Kelly proclaims March as Kansas Agriculture Month

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed March as Kansas Agriculture Month.

Governor Laura Kelly says she visited Sturdy Farms in Lydon to celebrate Kansas’ agricultural excellence by signing a proclamation that declares March 23 as Kansas Agriculture Day and the month of March as Kansas Agriculture Month.

“Agriculture has always been, and will always be the backbone of the Kansas economy,” Governor Kelly said. “Today – and throughout the month of March – I encourage all Kansans to join us in recognize our thriving agriculture industry, which ensures families across our state, nation, and world have access to quality food products.”

Gov. Kelly said Tuesday that Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses exported over $4 billion in goods in 2020, which is up over $214 million from 2019.

“This is the first time exports have surpassed $4 billion in our state since 2014,” Governor Kelly said. “That’s a huge accomplishment – our agriculture workers should be proud.”

According to Gov. Kelly, a majority of the exports included meat products, cereal grains and oilseeds. She said these products are shipped to 89 countries, including top trade partners like Mexico, Japan and South Korea.

Gov. Kelly said the theme for 2021′s National Agriculture Day is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.” She said the theme is a reminder that the food enjoyed at dinner tables exists only because of the dedication and hard work of Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.

“Agriculture is a critical part of Kansas’ history. Not only is it a key economic driver in our state, but it also holds great potential for future economic growth,” Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said. “With an increase in exports, it becomes very clear — not even a year of unknown circumstances, such as a global pandemic, can stop agriculture from continuing to feed the world. fighting through adversity. No matter the setback, farmers and ranchers will find solutions to keep things moving forward.”

According to the Kansas Governor, agriculture directly contributes over $49 billion to the Kansas economy annually. She said the industry also supports over 136,000 jobs in the state, which is 13% of its workforce.

To read the proclamation, click HERE.

