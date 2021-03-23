Advertisement

Gas prices near $3 as travel begins again

Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic with crude hitting a high of more...
Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic with crude hitting a high of more than $66 per barrel earlier this month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Start saving now for your summer road trip.

Analysts say $3 gas is coming.

The price of gas has been rising, going up every day for the past 47 days. The national average is now $2.89 per gallon and is expected to reach $3 by Memorial Day.

Experts say the surge has nothing to do with federal energy policy.

Instead, it’s about increases in demand as people start driving again, coupled with cuts in production by frackers and OPEC.

Many analysts believe we are on the cusp of a new oil “super-cycle.”

Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic, with crude hitting a high of more than $66 per barrel earlier this month. That’s way up from its low of -$37 per barrel in April 2020, when producers couldn’t sell their oil and had to pay to store it.

However, experts say oil producers won’t let the price of gas go up to $4 a gallon. They know if they do, people will start flocking to electric cars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Devawn Mitchell was arrested for a fatal crash in Emporia.
Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court
The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead

Latest News

A plane is seen flying in front of a full moon in July 2015 in Arlington, Va.
March’s creepy-crawly full moon rises this weekend
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday
President Joe Biden called for Congress to again pass laws banning assault weapons and...
Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, closing background checks loophole
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
Wichita legislator introduces bill eliminating elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the...
Sidney Powell argues no reasonable person would believe her election fraud claims