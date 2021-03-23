Gas main work closes intersection of SW 12th St., Washburn Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work on a gas main has closed the intersection of SW 12th St. and Washburn Ave.

The City of Topeka says the intersection at SW 12th St. and Washburn Ave. is closed for gas main work as part of the replacement project that spans S. Kansas Ave. to Gage Blvd.

According to the City, the detour for SW 12th St. is from SW Lane Ave. to SW 10th St. It said the detour for Washburn Ave. is 10th St. to SW Gage Blvd. to SW Huntoon St. then to Washburn Ave.

The City said the closure is expected to be in place for about four weeks. However, it said the closure could remain in place after gas work is completed for more underground City Utility work.

According to the City, SW 12th St. from Kansas Ave. to SW Topeka Blvd. and from Topeka Blvd. to SW Taylor St. is currently closed and under construction as well.

