Fat Shack opens Topeka location

(KBTX)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After over a month of preparation, the Fat Shack has opened in Topeka.

Located at the Old College Hill Pizza Pub on Lane St, the Colorado-based chain serves up wings, desserts and its famous “fat sandwiches”, sandwiches piled high with things like mozzarella sticks, onion rings and chicken fingers.

Franchisee Kevin Goetz says he’s excited to bring some life to the College Hill neighborhood. “We’re gonna strengthen this area,” Goetz says. “We’re gonna bring a lot more business here, and we’re gonna bring some great food to the community.”

Fat Shack also has locations in Manhattan and Lawrence.

