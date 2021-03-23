Ex-employee listed as a suspect when SUV not returned to Manhattan dealership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former employee at a Manhattan car dealership is listed as the suspect after a sport utility vehicle wasn’t returned to the business, according to Riley County police reports.

Officers filed report for criminal deprivation of property at 7:23 p.m. Saturday at Kia of Manhattan, 8223 S. Port Drive.

In their report, Riley County police officers listed Kia of Manhattan as the victim when it was reported that a 32-year-old man who formerly worked at the dealership didn’t return a 2020 Kia Telluride owned by the company after his release from employment.

The estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $45,000, Riley County police officials said.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

