Emporia State’s Jobe earns multiple All-American honors
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe continues to earn accolades for her standout sophomore season.
She was named a Second-Team Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-American Tuesday. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association also named her an honorable mention All-American.
Jobe led the MIAA this season in points per game (19.6) and steals per game (3.0).
The league selected her as the MIAA Player of the Year as well as a First-Team and All-Defensive Team pick.
