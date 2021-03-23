Advertisement

Emporia State’s Jobe earns multiple All-American honors

Tre'Zure Jobe
Tre'Zure Jobe(Emporia State Athletics | Emporia State Athletics)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe continues to earn accolades for her standout sophomore season.

She was named a Second-Team Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-American Tuesday. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association also named her an honorable mention All-American.

Jobe led the MIAA this season in points per game (19.6) and steals per game (3.0).

The league selected her as the MIAA Player of the Year as well as a First-Team and All-Defensive Team pick.

