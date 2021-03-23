CASA welcomes back interim executive director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face stepped back into the interim executive director role at CASA of Shawnee Co.

CASA of Shawnee County says Shelley Ramos has been named its interim executive director. It said Ramos stepped back into the role on March 1 after the resignation of Jamie Dempewolf. CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates - of Shawnee Co. is a not-for-profit agency that recruits, trains and supervises volunteers to advocate for local children in the court system due to abuse or neglect.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to support this important community partner as the CASA of Shawnee County family searches for a new executive director. Thank you CASA of Shawnee County board of directors. I would also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Topeka Civic Theatre President/CEO, Vickie Brokke and the TCT Board of Trustee for their support,” Ramos said.

According to CASA, Ramos previously served as the executive director of CASA from 2017 to 2019 before she took a new position as the Director of Volunteer Engagement and Events at the Topeka Civic Theatre. In 2019, it said Ramos was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Excellence. It said she has agreed to serve as the interim director while operations remain on hold at the Topeka Civic Theatre due to COVID-19.

“It is a blessing that Shelley Ramos can fill the role of Interim Executive Director. The children CASA of Shawnee County serves will benefit greatly from Shelley’s leadership and experience until we find a permanent Executive Director,” said Thad Halstead, board president, CASA of Shawnee County.

