Advertisement

Atchison man arrested in counterfeit money case

Robert Lynch, 28, was being held on $10,000 bond in the Atchison County Jail in connection with...
Robert Lynch, 28, was being held on $10,000 bond in the Atchison County Jail in connection with a counterfeit money case, according to KAIR Radio.(WJRT)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old Atchison man has been arrested in connection with a counterfeit money case, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Robert Lynch, who was taken into custody on Saturday, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.

KAIR reports that an investigation was launched in late 2020 after counterfeit currency was being passed in Atchison.

Wilson said the investigation that resulted in Lynch being arrested began after a counterfeit $100 bill was used Dec. 17 at an Atchison business.

Wilson said Lynch was taken into custody on an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with counterfeiting currency and theft.

Lynch was booked into the Atchison County Jail, where he was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Devawn Mitchell was arrested for a fatal crash in Emporia.
Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court
The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead

Latest News

Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
Wichita legislator introduces bill eliminating elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly to honor Agriculture Day, Big Red One
TLC to host Pet Easter Parade, Easter Bonnet Contest
High Court appoints two new members to eCourt subcommittees
Veterans to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine