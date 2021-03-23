Atchison man arrested in counterfeit money case

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old Atchison man has been arrested in connection with a counterfeit money case, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Robert Lynch, who was taken into custody on Saturday, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.

KAIR reports that an investigation was launched in late 2020 after counterfeit currency was being passed in Atchison.

Wilson said the investigation that resulted in Lynch being arrested began after a counterfeit $100 bill was used Dec. 17 at an Atchison business.

Wilson said Lynch was taken into custody on an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with counterfeiting currency and theft.

Lynch was booked into the Atchison County Jail, where he was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.