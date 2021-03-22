Winfield Correctional Facility staff member dies from COVID complications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A staff member of the Winfield Correctional Facility died on March 18 due to complications from COVID-19, according to Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda. It is the first Winfield staff death related to the virus and sixth KDOC staff death.

David Warner was 54 years old and had worked for KDOC for eight years. He began his career at Winfield in 2015 as a corrections officer and pre-release instructor.

“David truly made a difference in the lives he touched through his work,” Zmuda said. “He spread love and joy to everyone he met, and he was a beloved member of our KDOC family. Please join me in keeping his family and his colleagues at both Winfield and Hutchinson in our thoughts and prayers.”

A celebration of life will be held for Warner on March 24 at 6:30 pm at the West Kansas Avenue Church of God in Arkansas City, Kansas. Memorials have been established in his name for the Cowley County Humane Society and Eagle’s Nest. Contributions can be made through Miles Funeral Service.

