Wabaunsee County to get $1M for bridge replacement project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County will receive $1M to replace a bridge over Mill Creek just north of Maple Hill. It is one of six projects that will replace “rural deficient bridges” in the state. It’s part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Off-System Bridge Program. Other counties receiving funding include Atchison, Phillips, Franklin, Wilson, and Reno.

The first-round projects were selected in fall 2020. New federal funds recently became available through the Highway Infrastructure Program. Those 5 new projects will receive $3.94 million in federal funding toward a total cost of $5 million in construction costs.

Atchison County will receive more than half a million dollars for a bridge over Stranger Creek just east of Cummings.

“Atchison County is very excited about being selected for this program for a bridge replacement over Stranger Creek,” said Joe Snyder, Atchison County Road and Bridge Superintendent. “Without these KDOT programs, it can be difficult for counties like ours to have sufficient funding for replacement of these off-system bridges.”

While Franklin County will receive $875,000.

“We appreciate KDOT selecting our structure for the program and we’re ready to get started,” said David Lee, Franklin County Road and Bridge Superintendent.

Projects selected include:

Atchison County - 1.3 miles north and 0.5 mile east of Cummings over Stranger Creek, $505,000.

Wabaunsee County - 1.0 mile east and 0.2 mile north of Maple Hill over Mill Creek, $1,000,000.

Phillips County - 0.5 mile west of Logan over Cactus Creek, $325,000.

Franklin County - Northwest of Ottawa over Eight Mile Creek, $875,000

Wilson County - 1.1 miles north and 0.7 mile east of Roper over Woodruff Creek, $575,000.

Reno County - 0.5 mile west and 2.0 miles north of Willow Brook over Cow Creek, $660,000.

