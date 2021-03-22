Advertisement

USDA increases SNAP benefits by 15 percent

(WABI)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits through September 2021.

The increase, funded by the American Rescue Plan, will provide an estimated $3.5 to households experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15 percent increase will provide about $28 more per person, per month, which would equal over $100 more per month for a family of four, according to the USDA.

“We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table. It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track. And it makes the most meaningful investments in generations to reduce poverty.”

To learn more about nutrition assistance in the American Rescue Plan, click here.

