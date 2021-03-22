Topeka woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 48-year-old Topeka woman is in custody facing several charges after a traffic stop on SE California Ave. Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 am, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department k9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of SE California Ave. for a registration violation. During the investigation, the k9 was deployed and narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, Juanita Howell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license and tag not assigned to vehicle.

